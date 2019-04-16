5 shampoos to give your the perfect hair day this summer

culture

Here's a list of five shampoos to give you the perfect oil-free scalp and gorgeous hair

Representational image

Summer is here, which unfortunately means sticky hair and itchy scalp. The warm months increase the oil secretion from the scalp making your flawless mane oily and sticky. Here's a list of five shampoos for summer that not only cool your scalp but keep the extra oil away.

1. Dove Environmental Defence Shampoo

Pollution from smoke and dust and other air pollutants can damage your locks, leaving them rough and prone to breakage. What city hair needs is nourishment and protection to counteract day to day pollution and that’s exactly what Dove environmental defence shampoo provides. Infused with lotus essence, this anti pollution shampoo cleanses away everyday build up, purifying your hair, while replenishing essential nutrients to combat damage. You can buy Dove Environmental Defence Shampoo for a discounted price of Rs 288. Shop here

2. Tresemme Detox and Restore Shampoo

Formulas with our botanical blend of ginseng and neem, help nourish weak and damaged cuticles reviving hair and restoring manageability. Safe for color treated hair. You can buy Tresemme Detox and Restore Shampoo for a discounted price of Rs 287. Shop here

3. Seer Secrets Hair Shampoo

Achieve flawless looking hair and regain your hair’s strength with our Bee Pollen & Orange Pulp Strength Treatment Hair Cleanser. This rich & creamy shampoo is packed with hair strengthening nutrients that nourish damages hair & repair them from the roots. You can buy Seer Secrets Hair Shampoo for a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

4. Head & Shoulders Lemon Fresh Shampoo

With a fragrant blend of lemon essence for revitalising freshness leaves hair up to 100 percent dandruff-free. This anti-dandruff hair shampoo is gentle enough for everyday use, even for colour or chemically treated hair. Formulated with Head and Shoulders’ fresh scent technology featuring enhanced fragrance notes for an improved in-shower scent experience. You can buy Head & Shoulders Lemon Fresh Shampoo for a discounted price of Rs 193. Shop here

5. Biotique Bio Shampoo

This nourishing shampoo is a blend of pure kelp, natural proteins, peppermint oil and mint leaf extract, to gently cleanse hair and invigorate the scalp for healthier shine. You can buy Biotique Bio Shampoo for a discounted price of Rs 199. Shop here

Keep your mane flawless and beautiful throughout the day with these amazing shampoos.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates