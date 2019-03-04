5-star Trent Boult helps Kiwis crush Bangladesh

cricket

After the stubborn double-century partnership took Bangladesh to 361-4 in their second innings, Boult opened the final chapter of the Test when he bowled Soumya for 149

NZ's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of B'desh's Soumya Sarkar yesterday. Pic/AFP

Defiant centuries from Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah were in vain as Trent Boult's five-wicket haul gave New Zealand a crushing victory over Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 52 runs here yesterday.

After the stubborn double-century partnership took Bangladesh to 361-4 in their second innings, Boult opened the final chapter of the Test when he bowled Soumya for 149. The crucial wicket ended a 235-run stand with Mahmudullah (146) for the fifth wicket and saw Bangladesh cave in with the Test all over 68 runs later, just after tea on Day Four.

"The fight today was as tough as Test cricket does get," NZ captain Kane Williamson said. It was Soumya's maiden hundred and the fifth and highest century for Mahmudullah as they pounded the boundaries and took control of the short-ball barrage that decimated their first innings.

The match had belonged to NZ long before they declared their first innings at a colossal 715-6 - a first innings lead of 481 - but Soumya and Mahmudullah were determined to make crossing the finish line as difficult as possible for the hosts.

