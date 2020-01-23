5 things that could make Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D a success

Remo D'Souza has come a long way ever since he made the first ABCD film in 2013. The film was an underdog story with largely unknown faces as actors, but given they were real dancers, they helped in giving the film the essence and authenticity it needed. Two years later, the choreographer-director amped up the scale and the stars and cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for ABCD 2.

For Street Dancer 3D, which is essentially the third film in the dance franchise, he wanted Katrina Kaif opposite Varun, but destiny wanted to reunite him with Shraddha, and the Twain indeed met again. However, the twist in the tale is that this time, the two find themselves on the opposite sides of the border as one is from India and the other from Pakistan.

As the film is all set to release on January 24, we peep into the five reasons that could make this dance-drama a success story at the box-office:

1. The Franchise

If Rohit Shetty proudly owns a comedy franchise (Golmaal), the Bhatts are the presenters of horror and erotica (Raaz and Murder), Remo has given Bollywood a franchise on dance. With the success of the first two films, it seems he's all set to score a hattrick with this one too. The audience may love or loathe it, but won't be able to ignore it!

2. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

Spearheading the cast for the second time, Kapoor and Dhawan return as your lethal performers who dance to express and not to impress. Their respective fan-following is huge and it could guarantee big opening and weekend numbers. There's a lot of excitement about their reunion and that too with a big difference!

3. The Dance

Remo has only shown the tip of the iceberg in the trailer. It's touted to have some never-seen-before dance moves and forms that will impress you to no extent, and all this will unfold on the celluloid in 3D. It all could be a sight to behold!

4. The Patriotic Flavour

Back in the day, Neha Dhupia once commented that only sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in Bollywood. Today, it seems it's patriotism. Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are your perfect flag-bearers of the genre and Varun Dhawan takes it forward. Will he also succeed in milking our collective sentiments?

5. The Release Date

A majority of the films that have released on the Republic Day weekends have been smashing hits at the box-office. Right from Baby to Airlift to Raees to Kaabil to Padmaavat, all have been immensely successful. So we won't be surprised if Street Dancer 3D joins the list too!

