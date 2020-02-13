Angrezi Medium: 5 things that will stay with you after watching the trailer of Irrfan Khan's drama

2017 wasn't exactly a memorable year for Hindi Cinema since not too many films resonated with the audiences. The one that did still continues to shine three years later. It's Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium, a satirical and scathing take on the commercialisation that has crept in the education system. And now, it's time for Angrezi Medium, with Khan coming back to the big screen to entertain and enlighten us with his buoyant performances.

The trailer of this Homi Adajania directorial seems like a winner and so does the film. This time, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan too, with Deepak Dobriyal, who shone in the previous film, reuniting with Khan. And also, we get to see Ranvir Shorey. The filmmaker has assembled a solid ensemble in what seems to be another vital film for us as the audience.

Varun Dhawan has already given his reaction to the trailer, take a look:

#AngreziMediumTrailer what an amazing trailer great to see #irfankhan back on screen. Homi bhai kya baat #DineshVijan https://t.co/oyoQLTf0bb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 13, 2020

There are a lot of things that one can learn after watching the trailer, here are five of them:

1. Obsession With English

If you remember, Hindi Medium released on the same day as Half Girlfriend, and both the films highlighted the nation's obsession with the English language. The issue is highlighted again in the promo of Angrezi Medium when Irrfan Khan struggles to give a speech in English as he wishes to celebrate his daughter's achievement in school. The scene may be played out for laughs, deep inside, there's a sense of fury against all of those who scoff at people communicating in Hindi and laughing at those who cannot talk in English.

2. To My Daughter... With Love

A father-daughter relationship has been explored and exploited in Hindi Cinema for ages. Angrezi Medium attempts to paint the same canvas with different yet familiar strokes. The daughter, a fantastic Radhika Madan, wishes to study in London, the father says he'll do everything he can, even if he has to sell every drop of his blood. Pat comes the quip for him, "Your blood will only give you 200 bucks, studying in London will cost you 10 crores."The actor is zapped, and what follows next is the kind of deadpan reaction only Khan can pull off.

3. Shattered Dreams

We all have felt shattered and suffocated by unfulfilled dreams and desires. There's nothing more painful than not getting what you wished for. There's a moment in the trailer where Khan begins to think he may not be able to send his daughter to London. The comical tone turns into a solemn one, and when the father and daughter cry over their miseries, you feel the pain and the anguish. Education, after all, has turned into a business.

4. I Will Do It

There's nothing more powerful than an ambitious girl who knows her dreams. Madan knows the hardships and hurdles she and her father would have to face, but she's hell-bent on studying abroad. And her ambitions are turned into a song and it's nothing but a sign she will get what she wants. The I Will Do It spirit can be the voice of millions of girls across the globe.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

She plays a cop in London, but she still manages to look gorgeous. She has a small part and she said it was only because she wanted to work with Irrfan. Her scenes with him and Deepak Dobriyal would make you laugh and chuckle, or at least make you smile at least. Hope there's more of her in the film.

