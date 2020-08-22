5 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi

With the pandemic precautions set in, it is going to be a mellow Ganesh Utsav for Mumbaikars. Covid has left many of us isolated, locked away in our abodes without the company of those we treasure. The brunt of isolation is felt much more deeply during festive days while we stay away from our friends and family.



At times like these, a simple reminder of our affection goes a long way. We are so used to obligatory gifting; we often forget that they can be heartfelt tokens of love. A gift needn’t be something you owe someone, it can be a way to show you care and can bring unbridled joy to someone.



Here are a few gift ideas to make your Ganesh Chaturthi special:



1. Unique Ganesh Idols



Ganesh idols are traditional gifts but won’t it be interesting if you gifted your loved ones something different this year. Several types of idols are out there for you to grab, Pocket Pixels offers a DIY Ganesha kit which lets you make your own idol whereas My Eco Ganesh offers 100 percent eco-friendly paper and clay idols. For those wanting a plantable ‘Bappa’ can check out Nursery Live.



2. Sweets



The most cherished gift during all festivities, sweets are a great option when you want to please your dearest. Choose from crafty ‘modaks’, traditional ‘mithais’, boutique chocolates, or global desserts from legendary outlets. Ghasitaram, Karachi Sweets, La Folie, and many more are offering Ganpati special treats.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi Specials: 6 Top Places to Get Artisanal Modaks in Mumbai

3. Books

We all know someone who’s always got their nose buried in a book. This Ganesh Chaturthi, surprise them with a book on ‘Ganesha’. ‘Ganestha, the auspicious, the beginning’ by Shakunthala Jagannathan makes for a great read and ‘99 Thoughts on Ganesha’ by Devdutt Patnaik is a hit among those who love reading about mythology. ‘The Broken Tusk- Stories of a Hindu God’ by Uma Krishnaswami and ‘Lord Ganesha’s Feast of Laughter’ by Meera Oberoi are ideal for kids.



4. Tea



Tea is always welcomed in an Indian household, especially so when we’re all spending so much more time at home and can truly relish it. It might not be a festive gift, but treating your friends and family to varied tea blends never needs an occasion. Sancha Tea Boutique and Bombay Tea Club offer gift sets that can delight any tea lover.



5. Incense Sticks and Candles



A functional gift during Ganesh Utsav, incense sticks and candles can literally light up someone’s home. Gift your loved ones hand-rolled incense sticks made from recycled temple flowers and natural essential oils by Phool or get bespoke luxury candles from Mumbai-based Veedaa.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news