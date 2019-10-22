5 Tips To Starting A Successful Travel Instagram, From An Influencer Who Did It Carly Nogawski

These days, Instagram is the go-to destination for travel inspiration. There's an endless amount of travel accounts that'll make you want to jump on the next flight. These accounts will leave you with a serious case of wanderlust, but you're not complaining. Instagram is a great resource to discover new destinations and even learn what to wear on your long-haul flight. It's an exciting platform to consume travel content, but what happens when you want to be a creator? Here are some of the best tips to starting a successful travel Instagram from someone who has been there, done that Carly Nogawski.



Carly's journey all began in 2016 when she set off on a year-long trip around the world with her partner, Aaron. She had just graduated college and planned to become a teacher, but knew she needed to see the world before she put down any roots at home.

So, she gathered all her money, booked a 1-way ticket to Thailand, and embarked on the most life-changing year of her life. 20 countries, over 50 cities, and countless flights later- she learned what it was like to truly LIVE in the present moment, and knew that her love for travel would only continue to grow deeper.

1. Gain Travel Experience

Gaining travel experience is the most important step in starting a successful travel Instagram. I spent several years saving up to make travel a reality in my life — traveling on a budget, being a digital nomad, and planning my own trips. Now, I have the knowledge and expertise to provide information and inspiration in each area.



Instead of focusing on creating content, I lived in the moment and traveled authentically. These experiences left me with plenty of unique stories to tell and a lot of advice to share. You may be worried that you don't have the time or budget to travel frequently, but that isn't necessary. You can take advantage of weekends, use the time off that you do have to plan trips, and can even plan staycations. Find unique ways to showcase restaurants, sights, and activities in your hometown or a nearby destination.



2. Find Your Niche

Do you want to share your spontaneous adventures with your followers, or would you rather showcase your fashion on-the-go? There are so many travel-related topics that you can discuss and it helps to find a niche. For example, I spent two years traveling solo, so I share tips that empower women to adventure alone.

Finding a niche will help you establish your voice. If you can establish yourself as an expert in a few areas, then your audience will know what to expect. They will come to trust you to provide more information and inspiration. When they need inspiration about how to plan their first solo trip or what to wear to their beach vacation, they'll know exactly where to look.



3. Learn Photography Basics



Instagram is a visual platform, first and foremost. You don't necessarily need to be a professional, but it certainly helps to have eye-catching photos and a cohesive feed. Scroll through your favorite Instagram pages to gain photo inspiration. You can watch YouTube videos to learn about photography basics such as the rule of thirds and the golden hour. You can quickly edit your photos with cool apps like VSCO and the Lightroom mobile app.

If you truly enjoy taking travel photos, then it may be helpful to invest in quality camera gear to up your game. It will take a significant amount of time to learn photography basics, but it will be worth the effort when you create your very own dreamy Insta feed.

4. Get Strategic

Creating a successful travel Instagram isn't as simple as posting cool photos. People need to be able to discover you in order to follow along. You can implement relevant hashtags and use location tagging so that people can find your feed. When you use hashtags like #wearetravelgirls and #passionpassport, there's a chance that your photos will be asked to be reposted to large travel accounts for more exposure. You can also create a community by showing love to other likeminded travelers and making an effort to engage with the people who are already following you.

Use other social media sites and blogs to direct people to your Instagram page, so that they can follow along with your journey. Craft an Instagram bio that captures your personality and tells people what they can expect when they follow your page.

5. Establish A "Why"

So, why do you want to create a travel Instagram? It's important to know the purpose behind the feed.

Do you want to inspire others with your scenic photography? Do you want to encourage others to plan their own trips? Do you want to connect with likeminded people? Having a "why" will help you establish a vision, spread your wings, and fly.

I've had my Instagram for five years. I'm reminded of my "why" every time I receive a message from someone who says that I inspired them to book their first solo trip.

A travel Instagram can bring so much more creativity and community into your life, so what are you waiting for?

