5 Ulimate Tricks To Score Well In CBSE 10th Board Exams

Board Exams can easily bring out the worst anxieties in every student. How am I going to prepare? What are the best reference books? Is this 5-year solved paper sufficient? These are some common dilemmas faced by students. The importance of Board Exams in the foundation of a student’s career can never be overlooked. However, as daunting as CBSE Board Exams may sound, one can easily score 90+ marks with the right strategy and approach. So, here are 5 ultimate tricks to score well in CBSE 10th Board Exams:

1. Prepare a strategic preparation plan

There are two main divisions of subjects- theory-based and numerical-based. So, you need to channelize a strategy that balances time for both the type of subjects. A smart way is to create a combination of two subjects for one day, one from each category. For instance

a. Monday- Math + English

b. Tuesday- Mathematics + Hindi

c. Wednesday- Economics + Business Studies

The subjects and combinations may vary according to the student’s preferences. The core objective is to divide and separate the level of difficulty that each subject inhabits.

2. Study from the Right CBSE Books

Never overlook NCERT Textbooks. CBSE Board Exams are primarily devised from these books. However, especially for subjects that require a lot of practice, NCERT books may not be sufficient. You should be familiar with every other type of question before exams. For that, you need to practice as much as you can and explore all the tricky questions that can be asked in the exams. Besides NCERT Books, you should practice from CBSE Question Banks for a thorough understanding of the concepts.

3) Solve Previous Years’ Papers

After you have familiarized yourself with the different types of questions from NCERT Textbooks, CBSE Question Banks, etc., you should solve a few Previous Years’ Papers. With this practice, you will be able to identify the paper pattern that has been devised over the years, identify your weak and strong areas, and work more efficiently for good marks

4. Be thorough with the “Latest Paper Pattern”

Did you know that 75% of information is lost and forgotten by the human mind within six days of studying if not revised periodically? That is why it is so important for students appearing for CBSE 10th Board Exams to revise and practice the syllabus regularly. Nothing more can help you to get more comfortable with the exam pattern and boost your confidence than attempting Sample Papers.

Sample Papers are a rich source to understand the question pattern and get equipped with every mental tool necessary for the examination day.

4. Time Management

A student’s most precious resource is TIME. Each subject should be carefully allotted with enough time for completing the syllabus, revision and then practice. Also, students should be mindful of managing time between the subject that needs practice, the ones that need learning, the concepts that are not entirely understood, and the ones that only need to be revised.

For instance, one student may be good with Mathematics but not good with languages such as English and Hindi. So, he needs to employ the right amount of time between the two types so that both numerical and theoretical areas can be mastered in the given time.

Conclusion

Hard Work coupled up with Smart Work is the key to excel in CBSE 10th Board Exams. Rather than resorting to last-minute cramming and all-nighters, students appearing for CBSE 10th Board Exams should put consistent and planned effort into their preparation.

