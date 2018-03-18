5-year-old girl kidnapped and raped in Thane, police on the hunt for her parents

The police said that the girl was kidnapped from her residence in Bhandup and taken to a dilapidated structure at Khanna Compound of Azad Nagar in Thane, where she was raped



A five-year-old girl from Bhandup in Mumbai was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an unidentified man in Thane, police said today. The incident took place yesterday afternoon, they said. "The accused kidnapped the girl from her residence in Bhandup yesterday and brought her to a dilapidated structure at Khanna Compound of Azad Nagar in Thane, where he raped her," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"After the sexual assault, the accused left her at the spot. A man, who heard the girl's cries, rescued her and took her to a police station," she added. A medical test conducted on the girl confirmed that she had been raped, police said. Inspector V G Darekar of the Kapurbawdi police station said the girl has been admitted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

When asked, the girl told the police that she lived in Bhandup, police said that efforts were on to trace her parents. Police have booked the unidentified accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 366 A (procuration of minor girl) and others.

