5-year-old girl raped by 12-year-old, accused on the run

crime

The girl was sent for a medical examination and investigation is underway, the police said

Representational Picture

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district here, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday in a village under Kalan police station limits, they said.

Police station in-charge Harendra Singh Tomar said the girl was playing outside her residence when the accused allegedly lured her to his house and raped her.



The girl has been sent for a medical examination and investigation is underway, he said, adding that the accused is absconding.



In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she had gone to take water from a hand pump at a village here, police said Tuesday. The incident took place Monday and a case was registered on a complaint from the girl's brother, Station House Officer, Bhopa, VP Singh said.

The youth, who also made a video of the act, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

He is at large and a search has been launched to nab him, Singh said. The complainant said his sister was raped when she had gone to take water from the hand pump at a neighbour's house, the officer said. The youth abducted her and raped her in a room near the hand pump, according to the complainant.

