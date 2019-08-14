5-year-old kidnapped in Hyderabad, case registered

crime

The incident happened while the minor was on her way to the hospital, along with her parents

This picture is used for representational image

Telangana: A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Hyderabad's Nallagutta area by an unidentified man on Tuesday. The incident took place while the minor was on her way to the hospital, along with her parents. "On the way to the hospital, the trio stopped at a tea stall, where they were approached by a man. They all had the tea together, following which the parents left their child with the man and went to get milk for her. When they came back, she and the accused were not found at the spot," stated Venu Gopal, the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

A case has been registered against the man under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "A team has been deployed to locate the girl and nab the accused," said Gopal. In another incident, a 30-year-old Palghar resident was kidnapped in West Bengal by a former colleague. Inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station stated the victim identified as Samshul Qamar Shakeel Khan and the accused identified as Saiful Khan (35), worked at a construction company in Mumbai. "The duo left the job and Saiful returned to his hometown in Malda. A few days ago, Saiful called Samshul and told him to join him at Malda. Samshul landed in Malda soon after, but Saiful and his accomplices kidnapped him," Chougule said. "The kidnappers had used Samshul's mobile phone to call his parents and demanded R20 lakh as ransom. The scared parents approached the police," he added.

"We sent a team there where the local police assisted our team in tracing Samshul. The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced," said Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police. The kidnappers let Samshul go after cops came enquiring at Saiful's parents' house.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates