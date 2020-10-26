5-year-old raped by 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in a village in the Khaga area of Fatehpur district.

Khaga station house officer (SHO) RK Singh said, "An FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint against a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped the girl. We have detained the accused."

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, the family members alleged.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 2 p.m on Saturday and the locals tried to settle the matter but, later, the family members of the victim informed the police about it.

The FIR was lodged on the charges of rape (section 376 of the IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

