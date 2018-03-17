This 5-year-old girl helped cops nab a gold thief in just 5 hours

The man, a resident of a chawl in Nehru Nagar is said to be employed as a supervisor at construction sites



Representational Picture

Juhu Police Station recieved a complaint from parents of Niraj Khokhale, 5-years-old, saying that a man snatched gold earrings from the child when she was busy playing outside her house at Nehru Nagar at around 2pm on 14th March. Based on the parent's allegation, the police spoke to the child, who could only say that she was playing with other children when an 'uncle' wearing a red T-shirt came and snatched her earrings. She then proceeded to tell them that she even got hurt on her ears due to the robbery.

Based on child's statement, the police initially registered the case under section 392 of Indian Penal Code and started the investigation and the child was sent for a medical check-up.

The police primarily checked CCTV footage of cameras installed around the area and tried to locate someone matching the description that the girl child had given. But, since the footage was not very cleared, it took some time for police to locate the man and zero in on his movements. After scanning a few minutes of CCTV footage, the police spotted a man was seen wearing red T-shirt walking towards Samjhauta Chawl in Nehru Nagar.

In a quick thingking step, the Police immediately alerted their informers in the area. Eventually the informers told the police where the accused was hiding and they managed to nab him in a mere five-and-a-half hours.

As per a police source, the investigation would not have been completed so quickly had it not been for the child's decription of the perpetrator. The accused was identified as Kamal Pandyan Harijan, 30 yrs. The accused lived with his family in Balaji Chawl in Nehru Nagar. In his statement, the accused mentioned that he does work as a supervisor at construction sites, however the police feel that he is lying as far his profession is concerned.

Further, based on victim's medical report, the case has now got registered under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code. The senior police inspector of Juhu Police Station Sunil Rajaram Ghosalkar confirmed the news however he refused to comment on the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever