50 'aam aadmis' to share dais with their new chief minister

New Delhi: The presence of political figures and senior bureaucrats in the swearing-in ceremony of a chief minister is not something new, however, Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking function on Sunday will witness as many as 50 non-VIPs, including sanitation workers, auto-rickshaw, bus and metro train drivers, and school peons who will share dais with the AAP chief. Kejriwal will take oath today as Delhi's CM for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan, situated in the heart of the capital.

However, the invitation to 50 people representing several sections of society including those who are considered as marginalised, is said to be an unprecedented one. "These people represent those who are the real makers of Delhi's destiny. It includes peon in schools, doctors of Mohalla clinics, autorickshaw, bus and ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, marshals of buses, teachers, headmasters, sanitation workers and others," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

"We have also invited students who have won medals in Olympiads. Students who have won medals in Olympiad held at Moscow are also invited. Families of firefighters who have lost their lives on the line of duty, police personnel are also invited," he added. AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Heavy security at Ramlila Maidan

A multi-level security arrangement will be in place for the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm. The officials said 3,000 personnel from police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements.

