50 episodes! It's a memorable half-century for Barrister Babu

The cast and crew of COLORS' popular show Barrister Babu have a reason to celebrate. The hit show has successfully completed a milestone of 50 episodes. The initial promos of Barrister Babu generated a lot of curiosity amongst the audience, and the eagerness only increased because of the show's unique concept. Not just the storyline but the audience also appreciated the two key characters of the show- Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary (Pravisht Mishra) and Bondita (Aura Bhatnagar Badoni). The journey of these two characters at every step questions the social prejudices which has been widely appreciated and also led to Barrister Babu becoming one of the most loved shows on Indian Television.

Talking about the same, Pravisht Mishra said, "I am extremely happy for the kind of love and appreciation I have received for my performance in the show. This character has changed me and made me even more responsible in my real life. It is an amalgamation of great people working together and this victory is for the entire team of Barrister Babu for the hard work and efforts we all have put into this show. A very big thank you to our audience for always showering their love and blessings on us."

Aura Bhatnagar Badoni shared, "I am so excited and happy about the fact that I got the opportunity to work and experience this wonderful journey along with such great actors. Each day I get to learn something new from each one of them. I really want to thank the audience for loving me and my character Bondita in the show. I promise to keep entertaining them even more with my performance."

