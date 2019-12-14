50 Jamia students detained; cops resort to lathicharge and tear gas

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University clash with the police during a protest against the CAB, in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield after police and students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with each other on Friday.

Fifty students were detained following a clash after the protesters were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march. The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march.

However, the protesters alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.

Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protesters. "We were marching peacefully and police stopped us from marching. They lathi-charged us asking us to move backwards and later pelted stones in response to which students picked up stones too," Onaihza, a law student at Jamia, said.

Police, however, denied the allegations. "Students started their march. We had placed barricades which they broke and tried to jump over them. Then they threw stones at us forcing us to use teargas shells," a senior police officer present at the spot said.

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had closed the entry and exit points at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations following Delhi police's advisory.

Shah cancels visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal

Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh — scheduled on Sunday and Monday, officials said on Friday. The cancellation comes amidst widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the CAB, 2019. The home minister's visit to the Northeast has been cancelled, a ministry official said, without citing any reason. The home minister was supposed to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern police academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang the next day.

