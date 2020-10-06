50% occupancy, one seat distance: SOPs issued as cinema halls open on October 15

As cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are set to reopen from October 15, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for their operation.

Fifty per cent occupancy, staggered show timings in multiplexes, social distancing, thermal screening, one seat distance and frequent sanitization are among the guidelines issued.

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP's for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

Movie theatres and multiplexes, which were closed since March due to coronavirus enforced lockdown, have been allowed to resume operations recently under the Unlock 5 guidelines subject to compliance with new COVID-19 safety rules.

“As per orders of the Central government, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be reopening from October 15. The halls have been directed to operate with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said.

Javadekar said all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.

“It is compulsory to show a minute-long film/announcement before the beginning of the show as well as before and after the interval to spread awareness among people about COVID-19,” Javadekar added.

Laying the guidelines, the Minister said that only packaged food and beverages will be allowed and no delivery should be made in the auditorium. And, there should be multiple counters for food and beverages, he said.

The theatre also needs to ensure that it is sanitised after every show and proper hand gloves, PPE kits and boots are provided to the staff members.

Pointing out at the temperature inside the theatre, he said, the temperature needs to be maintained between 23-30 degree Celsius. He also said that provisions for proper ventilation should be made in the theatre.

The cinema halls across the country have been shut since March 22 amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic cases. The single screen theatres and multiplexes are opening after a gap of almost six months.

