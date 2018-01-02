50-year-old constable stabbed to death in building he was guarding at Nagpur

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons near Suyog Building in Civil Lines area of Nagpur last night



Representational Image

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons near Suyog Building in Civil Lines area of Nagpur last night.

A constable posted in the building, which houses government offices, found Premlal Mohanlal Desai (50) in injured condition around 9.30 pm yesterday, police said. Desai was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said an official of Sitabuldi police station.

Desai was stabbed outside Suyog Building and he ran inside to seek help and collapsed, police said. Police have registered a case of murder. Probe is on.

