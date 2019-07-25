50-year-old debt ridden farmer commits suicide by jumping in front of train

national

The farmer identified as Giving Singh, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district took the drastic decision as he was worried over repayment of loans

Representational Image

A debt-ridden 50-year-old farmer had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the farmer identified as Giving Singh, a resident of Chhapri in Sagar district took the drastic decision as he was worried over repayment of loans. The alleged suicide occurred on Tuesday.

Rajkumar, a family member, said Singh had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from two banks. He was worried as he was frequently receiving the loan repayment notice.

A probe into the incident has been ordered. An official said family dispute could also be the reason behind Singh's extreme step.

In another incident, a 29-year-old farmer tried to end his life by consuming poison in front of a private money lender in connection with a dispute over debts in Beed district of Maharashtra. According to police, when the farmer consumed poison, the moneylender was busy shooting the video of his suicide bid. The farmer identified as Sudam Phapala tried to commit suicide at his farm in Belore village in Majalgaon on June 29, an official stated, adding that he is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The video of the farmer's suicide attempt has gone viral on social media. "Sudam's uncle had taken a loan of Rs 1.90 lakh from two private money lenders in 2011 for his daughter's marriage, following which they took possession of their farmland," a senior police official of Dindrud Police Station stated. The farmer, in his statement, alleged that the money lenders forced him to consume poison, he added. "In his statement, the victim claimed that his family had repaid Rs 2.5 lakh to the money lenders in 2012 and hence wanted their farmland back," he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: 67-year-old patient jumps to death before discharge from hospital

On June 29, one of the money lenders came to the victim demanding money. Sudam then brought a bottle of poison and consumed it in front of them, the official said. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a state-run hospital by the police. He is now out of danger and undergoing treatment there, police said. "We are waiting for the report from tehsildar. If the report says that the private money lender was responsible for the farmer to take the extreme step, then we will register an offence under relevant sections against him," the police official said.

Also Read: Depressed over husband's death, woman commits suicide

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates