50-year-old man electrocuted to death while wading through rain waters in Haryana

Representational Picture

A 50-year-old man was electrocuted to death while wading through rain waters outside the Rewari civil hospital, police said today. Banke Bihari, a farmer from Gangachay Jat village here, suffered electric shock yesterday as he came quite close to the power transformer while wading through rain waters that had accumulated outside the boundary wall of the civil hospital, Gokal Gate police post-in-charge, Mahipal said.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Bihari was electrocuted while he was wading through the nearly 2.5-feet-deep water-logged premises on his way back after purchasing medicines, he said.

Bihari was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he added. Many hospital visitors said they are forced to walk on the outer boundary wall to enter and leave the premises due to the flood-like situation thereafter every downpour.

Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, A K Sharma has directed officials concerned to find out a permanent solution to the problem.

