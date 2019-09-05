50-year-old man strangulates mother to death over property dispute

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested a son for killing his 70-year-old mother with the help of his son over a property dispute at Jyoti Nagar in North East Delhi. According to the police sources, the woman's grandson has been arrested in the matter. Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) said that the deceased, identified as Maya Devi was strangulated to death by her 50-year-old son Rajbir and her grandson in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar.

The police have arrested the son for killing his 70-year-old mother with the help of his son over a property dispute at #JyotiNagar in #NorthEastDelhi on Sept 4, the police said. The woman's grandson has been apprehended.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/rzN2BOTO9I — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 5, 2019

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that Maya Devi had a property dispute with her son Rajbir, who is the eldest of the four sons. While speaking to news agency IANS, Atul Thakur said, "Rajbir was the only one present in the house when the crime took place. He was taken into custody and questioned. Initially, he tried to mislead the police, but later confessed that he killed his mother with the help of the son."

According to the police officials, a civil case over property between Rajbir, a mason, and his mother is pending before the court. Rajbir's mother Maya Devi had disconnected electricity to her son's living area and wanted him to vacate the portion of the property.

Also Read: 27-year-old gym trainer arrested for killing father in New Delhi

Hence, the police suspect that Rajbir and his juvenile son must have committed the crime. The two were booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates