50-year-old man tries to rape daughter-in-law, commits suicide in Jaipur

A man, aged about 50, allegedly committed suicide in Churu district near here after making an abortive bid to rape his daughter-in-law, during which he also stabbed her repeatedly on meeting resistance, the police said today. The man allegedly attempted to rape the 30-year-old wife of his son last night in absence of her husband and attacked the woman with a knife as she resisted his attempts, the police said.

The man's son and daughter-in-law used to live along with their two children separately from the assailant.

The victim's husband was in Jaipur for the last four days for some work and she was staying with her two children in their house in Churu. Last night, her father-in-law barged into their house and tried to rape her,¿ said SHO Rajkumar of the woman police station.

When she resisted his attempts, he attacked the woman with a knife due to which she sustained multiple injuries on head, neck, hands and other parts of her body. She, however, managed to get out of the house and raise an alarm, following which the neighbours rushed her to a hospital in the wee hours today, he said.

The alleged assailant, meanwhile, consumed some poison and fell unconscious. He too was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment, said Assistant Sub Inspector Ummed Singh of Kotwali police station.

While the FIR for the attempt to rape under relevant sections of IPC was lodged with Mahila police station, the report for suicide under section 174 of CrPC was registered with the Kotwali police station of Churu.

