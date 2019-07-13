50-year-old rape accused commits suicide in Punjab jail

crime

According to the Punjab police, Tarlochan Singh, who was arrested in a rape case was suffering from depression

On Saturday, a 50-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide in Punjab's Muktsar jail, the police said. Tarlochan Singh was arrested in a rape case and was facing trial, they said.

The Punjab police said he was suffering from depression.

In a similar incident which took place in Mumbai, Builder Mukesh Savla committed suicide by jumping off from 15th-floor of his residence in Matunga this afternoon. 56-year-old Savla, was residing at Lakshmi Niketan CHS with his family. He jumped off from the gallery of his house. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered yet from his residence.

The primary investigation conducted by Matunga police suggests that the builder was under depression due to financial losses. According to the police, the security at the entrance of the building heard a loud thud at around 3.15 pm. When the security guard came running towards the lobby to find out the reason for the sound, he found Savla's body in a pool of blood.

Savla was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Savla was residing on the 15th floor of the Lakshmi Niketan building developed by himself. He is survived by his wife.

In another incident, a 19-year old employee at a spa committed suicide by jumping into the sea. Allegedly, he was ridiculed for his girl like mannerisms. He put up a social media post about the harassment he had suffered.

The Neelankarai police registered a case of drowning and are probing the case.

Avinshu Patel took to Facebook on July 2 to write about how he was bullied. He did not blame anyone in particular. "I’m gay. Everyone knows I’m a boy, but the way I walk, think, feel, talk ... it’s like a girl. People living in India don’t like this.” He also issued an apology to his family for taking the step.

According to the police, Avinshu had contacted one of his friends in Mumbai at 5 pm on the same day and told him that he was going to kill himself. The two hadn't spoken for about a month because of a fight but before the friend could tell him anything, he hung up.

Avi had switched off his phone and was untraceable by 10 pm. When his manager tried to call him in the morning the next day, the phone was answered by a police officer who said that Avi had been found dead.

With inputs from PTI

