50-year-old woman arrested over alleged strawberry contamination

The 50-year-old woman, who has not been identified, will appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged on Sunday evening, according to a statement by Queensland police

Representational picture

A woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged contamination of strawberries in the Australian state of Queensland, police said on Sunday.

Dozens of cases of strawberries with sharp needles concealed inside the fruit were discovered in September, leading authorities to pass a law stiffening penalties for the deliberate sabotage of fruit.

