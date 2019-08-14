50 years of Woodstock

things-to-do

Relive the magic of the iconic music festival at this gig

Pradeep Mathews

MUSIC

When you talk about memorable moments in music history, the Woodstock festival that was held from August 15 to 18, 1969, in Bethel, New York, is bound to top most people’s lists. The celebration, which saw over 4,00,000 attendees featured 32 acts including Santana, Janis Joplin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and our very own Pandit Ravi Shankar, despite disruptive rains.



Now, Mumbai is celebrating the 50th anniversary of this landmark event with a concert that aims to recreate it. The line-up comprises Brent Tauro (keys), Mitchell Murray (drums), Pradeep Mathews (guitars), Yohann Coutinho (bass), Siddharth Shankar (guitar), Clayton Hogermeer (guitar, vocals), Nathan Thomas (bass), Johan Pais (bass), Felype Lima (guitar) and vocalists Azamaan Hoyvoy, Neale Murray. “We’ll be covering the songs that Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Joe Cocker sang at Woodstock. It’s great to perform covers of all these songs live after listening to them for so many years,” says Mathews.

On: Today, 9 pm

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Call: 24970740

Cost: Rs 1,000 (full cover)

