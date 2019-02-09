50-yr-old man dies after roof of home collapses in Uttar Pradesh

national

The deceased was identified as Satbir Singh. The incident took place on Thursday night in Dudh ki village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khagoliy police station.

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A 50-year-old man died when the roof of his home collapsed due to heavy rains and hailstorm here, police said Saturday. The deceased was identified as Satbir Singh, they said. The incident took place on Thursday night in Dudh ki village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khagoliy police station.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman and her infant daughter were killed after the roof of a house, where they had taken shelter, collapsed due to heavy rainfall in a village in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said. The incident occurred in Nilanwali village located in Dabwali town of the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal said.

The house was an old structure located in fields in the village. The woman, Kiran, and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot. They belonged to a village in Punjab's Moga district, he said. Two persons were killed and four others of a family seriously injured when the roof of a house located in Dilipgarh area near Ambala cantonment had collapsed due to heavy rains.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever