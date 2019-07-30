500 for Suniel Shetty's dance act on his Kannada debut

regional-cinema

Suniel Shetty gets a whopping number of artistes to groove alongside him in Kannada debut

Suniel Shetty is going all out to make the most of his Kannada film debut, even agreeing to shake a leg amidst a whopping 500 dancers. Set to play a wrestling coach in the action drama Pehlwaan, Shetty unveiled his first look from the film.

Even as he shone as an actor, Shetty will return to the art he has been less applauded for with the track, Jai Ho Pehlwaan. "It felt good to dance after a long time. It was something that the makers had planned on a massive scale, and I was stunned by the magnanimity on which they had filmed it. It is an interesting number. I had fun dancing with Kichcha [co-star, Kannada actor Sudeep]."

Resorting to good old strength training methods to acquire the physique of a wrestler, Shetty adds that the aim of his fitness team was to make him look physically powerful and strong. "Even in the phase where I play a youngster, you'll notice my body language [is powerful]. My character has an upright posture, like that of an athlete. I also did a lot of stretching exercises to avoid injuries."

