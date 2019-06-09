5,000 trawlers banned off Kerala coast for 52 days
The trawlers are banned from fishing in the coastal waters because this is the time when fishes breed and any disturbance to that process will deplete the marine wealth
Thiruvananthapuram: A 52-day monsoon-trawling ban will be imposed in Kerala's coastal waters for the 31st year in succession starting Sunday midnight. The ban will prohibit around 5,000 trawl-boats from venturing any closer than 12 nautical miles to stop damage to the breeding process of fish during the season.
"Any boat which breaks these rules will be fined Rs 2.5 lakh," said an official, requesting anonymity. Until the ban is lifted on the midnight of July 31, the trawlers would have to keep away at least 12 nautical miles from Kerala's coastal waters. However, the ban, that has been imposed annually since 1988, will not apply to the traditional fishermen.
The trawlers are banned from fishing in the coastal waters because this is the time when fishes breed and any disturbance to that process will deplete the marine wealth, a state government fisheries official said.
As a result of the ban, fish -- a staple food in the coastal state of Kerala -- will become costlier. Kerala has over 200 marine fishing villages and over seven lakh fishermen.
Top Stories of the day
- Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
- 8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
- Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
- Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
- Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
- Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
- Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
- Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Founder of Drop Dead Foundation, Aabid Surti speaks to mid-day