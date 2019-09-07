500kg plastic bags seized in Ambernath

Flooding in the Thane district this monsoon has brought to the fore the rampant violation of plastic ban imposed last year. Most of the areas in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar were waterlogged because the drains were choked with plastic waste, said Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials.

The MPCB, which jumped into action to bring the violators to justice after uncovering the continued plastic menace, seized about 575 kg of plastic bags from a tempo in Ambernath on Friday.

The state government had, in June 2018, imposed a blanket ban on usage of plastic items. However, both shopkeepers and consumers continue to use plastic bags. Because of persistent demand from customers, shopkeepers allegedly buy plastics bags illegally.

Social worker Satyejeet Burman said, “Ambernath and Ulhasnagar already have garbage disposal problem. Yet, people haven’t stopped using plastic. This year, I have been removing plastic waste from drainage to clear waterlogging. Citizens also have to behave responsibly and ensure that plastic bags or other garbage are not thrown in the open or in the drains. Cities need a proper garbage collection and disposal system, and the drains need to be cleaned regularly to prevent waterlogging.”

MPCB’s Ambernath team has been checking marketplaces for past few weeks as part of its crackdown on illegal plastic usage. “During a patrol in Ambernath area on Friday, we found a tempo carrying 575 kg plastic. We have seized everything and are investigating to find who supplied the plastic bags,” Kalyan MPCB officer Jayant Hazare said.

