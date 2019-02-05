50-year-old handicap arrested for duping Rs 1.63 lakh from a handicap family

crime

Kumar promised Varma that he would help him to get a handicap certificate for his family for which he asked for Rs 10,000. He also promised Varma a flat in Mhada on his daughter's name for which he asked Rs1.25 lakh

A 50-year-old handicap identified as Harendra Kumar was arrested for cheating another handicap family for Rs one lakh and sixty-three thousand.



According to the Senior inspector of Dadar GRP, Kumar met the victim, Ramesh Varma who is a handicap as he is unable to hear properly. His 5-year-old daughter became handicapped because of Thalassemia and his wife is suffering from a back problem. Kumar met Varma at Dadar railway station which is when they started talking to each other. Kumar promised Varma that he would help him to get a handicap certificate for him and his family so they could receive benefits from the government which are reserved for the category. He then asked him for Rs 10,000.

He also promised Varma a flat in MHADA which would be on his daughter's name for which he asked another Rs 1 lakh and twenty-five thousand. Varma paid him the amount without any hesitation. Kumar then deposited the amount into his bank account but did not stop there and asked Varma to give him another Rs 5000 for his daughter’s school admission.

Later, when Kumar was out reasons to seek more money, he asked Varma to help him out with Rs twenty-three thousand as a favour and promised to pay him back. Kumar managed to loot a total of Rs 1 lakh and 63 thousand from Varma and eventually fled.



When Varma tried to contact him but didn't receive any response from Kumar, he then approached Dadar GRP and lodged an FIR against Kumar on February 2.

The cops then began the investigation and finally arrested the accused. He was produced before the railway court where he was remanded in police custody till February 7.

