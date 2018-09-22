50-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

crime

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour near here in Maharashtra, police said Saturday. The accused, a 50-year-old man residing in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, was arrested Friday, they said. The incident took place Thursday evening when the victim had gone out of her house to make some purchases.

As it was raining very heavily, she took shelter near the house of the accused, her neighbour. The man allegedly pulled her inside his home and raped her, the police said. The girl returned home and told her mother about the ordeal. Her mother approached the ShantiNagar police station

in Bhiwandi and filed a complaint, they said. The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

