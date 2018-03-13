50-year-old man critically injured as speeding car hits him, driver held

A man was arrested on Tuesday after a car he was driving hit and critically injured a 50-year-old man in north Delhi, police said





Accused Gyanendra Singh, 39, was caught on the spot by some passers-by and handed over to police.

Police said Abdul Jabbar was standing on a footpath and waiting for a cab near the Khalsa College on the Delhi University campus to go to his residence in Nehru Vihar when Gyanendra Singh's speeding Maruti Alto car hit him in the early hours of Tuesday.

Jabbar was tossed into the air due to the impact, before he fell down and collapsed. He suffered a head injury, knee fractures and other external injuries. His condition is said to be critical, police said.

"Gyanendra Singh, a resident of west Delhi, and a friend accompanying him were found inebriated at the time of the crime. A case has been registered against Singh," police said.

