50-year-old man kills wife after quarrel, commits suicide
Later, Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself from the ceiling, they added
Representational Image
A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide, over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday. Putta Mallaiah and Radha(42), residents of this district, had a quarrel over financial problems last night and he allegedly hit her on the head with a pestle, killing her on the spot, they said.
Later, Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself from the ceiling, they added.
