50-year-old man's body found dead with bleeding nose

Representational image

The body of a 50-year-old man who was allegedly diabetic and an alcohol addict was found on Monday with his nose bleeding in Shahdara's Kabul Nagar area, police said. The deceased was identified as Himmat Singh Chaudhary, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident at 3.30 PM following which they rushed to the Chaudhary's house and found his body with a bleeding nose. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding they suspect the man could have suffered hemorrhage as his nose was bleeding and was also said to be a diabetic patient.

During investigation, police learnt Chaudhary was an alcohol addict. Fed up of his alcohol addiction, his wife and 12-year-old son left his house a few days ago after a quarrel. A licensed revolver was recovered from his residence, a senior office said. However, police has ruled out the possibility of a murder or suicide since no external injury was found on his body. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report, the police added.

