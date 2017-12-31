51 girls rescued from Uttar Pradesh madrassa following sexual harassment complaints

As many as 51 girls were rescued on Saturday after a raid was conducted on a madrassa in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the institute's manager, police said

As many as 51 girls were rescued on Saturday after a raid was conducted on a madrassa in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the institute's manager, police said.

A senior police official said madrasa manager Mohammad Taiyab Zia was arrested. "Acting on a tip off by the locals, a police team carried out a raid at Madrassa Jamia Khadeejtul Qubra Lilabnat in Yasinganj area under Saadatganj police station late on Friday night. The madrassa manager was arrested for holding 51 girls as hostages and for molesting them," a police officer said on saturday.

