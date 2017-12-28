5.1 magnitude quake hits Alaska

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Alaska early on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake was felt 32 km northwest of Atka, Alaska, Xinhua reported

Representational picture

New York: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Alaska early on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake was felt 32 km northwest of Atka, Alaska, Xinhua reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 187 km, was initially determined to be at 52.435 degrees north latitude and 174.484 degrees west longitude.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go