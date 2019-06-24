52-year-old man raped his daughter-in-law in Nagpur

crime

The accused had taken is unwell daughter-in-law for treatment on June 14 and their way back, the former raped her at a farmhouse

Representational Image

Nagpur: A 52-year-old man allegedly raped his daughter-in-law in Mouda village in Nagpur district. Police on Monday said that the accused had taken is unwell daughter-in-law for treatment on June 14 and their way back, the former raped her at a farmhouse.

"He tried to rape her again on June 16 but the victim managed to escape. She told her husband about the crime, and a case was registered with Mouda police station on June 22," the official added. Accused Indal Thombre has been arrested, he informed.

In another case, a 27-year-old woman attempted suicide after being raped and blackmailed by a relative. The victim had come to Mumbai in March and the accused, who is a distant relative, subsequently met her at her residence in the city. "He asked her to make coffee for him and as she stepped inside the kitchen the accused allegedly groped her from behind. When she resisted, he picked up a knife and cut her hand. He threatened to harm her further and allegedly raped her at knifepoint," stated a police officer.

The woman said in her statement that the rape took place in March but she didn’t approach the police fearing the social stigma and was scared that her husband would leave her. The next day, the accused allegedly called her demanding Rs 2 lakh claiming that he had recorded the crime on his phone and would post it on social media if she failed to pay him the amount.

As the victim ignored the accused’s calls, he followed her and allegedly disrobed her on the road and started touching her inappropriately. She reported the incident to the police followed which a case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (molestation), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Social worker rapes mentally challenged woman on street in Virar

According to the Indian Express, on learning that an FIR was lodged against him, the accused applied for anticipatory bail following which he got interim relief on June 10. After receiving the bail, he kept demanding money from her. "Blackmailed by the accused and fearing that she would be abandoned by her family if they come to know about the rape, she drank two bottles of phenyl and slit her wrist around 2 am on June 17," a police officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Mumbai crime: 20-yr-old raped by ex-boyfriend in South Mumbai

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates