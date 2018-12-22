52-year-old sadhu commits suicide; hangs himself from the ceiling

national

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said. The reason for Giri taking the extreme step is not yet known, the police said

Representational picture

A 52-year-old sadhu allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Dhandeda village under Kakroli police station limits, they said. Prakashanand Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house. It was recovered after breaking open the door of the room, Station House Officer Jitender Ambavat said.

