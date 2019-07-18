52-year-old woman attempts suicide by setting herself on fire in Jharkhand

crime

The woman left home, collected some woods near a roadside and set up a pyre and allegedly poured kerosene before setting herself on fire

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman suffered severe burns when she allegedly tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire in Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. The woman known as Jami didi in the area was living with her brother's family in Daroo village, the police said quoting the villagers.

Sometime back her brother died and she started having differences with her nephews. On Wednesday night, the woman left home, collected some woods near a roadside and set up a pyre and allegedly poured kerosene before setting herself on fire.

A group of youth rescued her and admitted her to the Sadar hospital, where the doctor said she has suffered 40 percent burns.

Daroo Police Station in-charge Ranjit Singh, who rushed to the spot, said the investigation was on and details would be known only after recording the statement of the woman.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire along with her two children in Koth village. The incident happened in Sikandarpur area of UP's Ballia. Kamroon Khatoon poured kerosene on herself and her two children -- Shamim (2) and Jainish (4) -- Tuesday afternoon following an argument with her husband, they said.

Then she immolated herself along with her children, officials said, adding that all three died on the spot. Police said they are probing the matter.

With inputs from PTI

