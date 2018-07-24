Search

53 cases of rape of foreigners registered in 2014-16, says Home Ministry

Jul 24, 2018, 16:33 IST | PTI

In 2015, a total of 12 cases were registered in which seven people were arrested and only one person was convicted

As many as 53 cases of rape of foreigners were registered in the country between 2014-16, in which 76 people were arrested but just one person was convicted, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said today. He was replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.
Ahir said 22 cases of rape of foreigners were registered in 2014 in which 38 people were arrested but none was convicted.

In 2015, a total of 12 cases were registered in which seven people were arrested and one person was convicted.

In 2016, he said, a total of 19 cases were registered in which 31 people were arrested but no one was convicted.

