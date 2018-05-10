53-year-old Mumbai businessman shot dead in Telangana

The deceased runs a liquor business in Mumbai





A 53-year-old Mumbai based businessman was shot dead by an unknown person at Dharmapuri temple town in neighbouring Jagtial district, police said on Thursday. The deceased runs a liquor business in Mumbai. He had come to Dharmapuri temple town to attend a function.

The incident occurred last night when Podeti Satyanarayana Goud was proceeding to Mumbai after attending a function in the district, police said. While returning in his car, he was shot dead by unidentified man at about 10.45 pm, police said. Based on a complaint from his friend, a case of murder was registered.



Goud was a Congress party worker, they said adding efforts are on to arrest the culprit.

