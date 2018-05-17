Search

54 killed in Afghanistan clashes

May 17, 2018, 04:29 IST | IANS

At least 10 Afghan soldiers and 44 Taliban militants have been killed after clashes broke out in four districts of the country's Ghazni province overnight, an Army official said on Wednesday.

The clashes began after militants launched a massive coordinated attack against security checkpoints in Andar, Gilan, Zana Khan and Jaghato districts after midnight, the Army official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Eight militants were injured in the clashes.

The clashes continued till Wednesday morning but the security situation was later brought under control, said the official.

On Tuesday, at least five civilians, 25 soldiers and nearly 300 militants were killed after the Taliban launched a massive attack in Farah province.

