55 arrested over Peshawar madrasa blast

Security officials examine the site of a blast at a religious school in Peshawar. Pic/AFP

At least 55 people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the Peshawar madrasa explosion that killed eight people and injured 120 others earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police said the arrests were made during a major crackdown, which was launched by the Rapid Response Force, Ladies Police and Bomb Disposal Unit in Dir Colony, where the Jamia Zuberia madrasa is located, and its adjoining areas, Dawn news reported.

The statement added that a special investigation team has been formed to interrogate suspects.

Meanwhile, the counter-terrorism department has also registered an FIR against unidentified militants for the bombing on Tuesday.

The incident took place when around 40-50 children were present at the madrasa, The Express Tribune reported.

According to Assistant Inspector General of Bomb Disposal Squad (AIG) Shafqat Malik, 5 kg of explosives were used.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

