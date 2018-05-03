55-year-old man beaten to death by son in Delhi after quarrel

The incident occurred last night and the accused son, Kapil (28), was nabbed after a night-long search operation, they added

Son kills 55-year-old father following a quarrel in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred last night and the accused son, Kapil (28), was nabbed after a night-long search operation, they added.

The victim, Laxman (55), was beaten mercilessly by his son. after both of them quarrelled, the police said. Laxman worked as a labourer while his son was a gas cylinder supplier, they added.

