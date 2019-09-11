55-year-old man jumps before Metro train in Delhi, dies

On Wednesday, a 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in New Delhi. The incident led to a brief disruption in services on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation services.

A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at #AdarshNagarmetrostation on September 11, which led to a brief disruption in services on the #YellowLine, the police said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/unQxmt586h — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 11, 2019

According to the police sources, the deceased, identified as Anil Gupta, who is a resident of Majlis Park area jumped in front of the Delhi metro Adarsh Nagar metro station and died on the spot. However, the police officials also said that they did not find any suicide note from the accused's body.

The shocking incident took place at around 2.45 p.m. when the train was going towards HUDA City Centre from Adarsh Nagar metro station in New Delhi.

"A call was received around 3 p.m. that an unidentified man had jumped in front of an incoming metro train at platform number one of the Adarsh Nagar station following which the victim succumbed to his injuries," a police official said.

The incident took place a day after World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) which seeks to spread awareness about the issue to prevent suicides was marked, reports news agency IANS.

In a similar incident, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at the Civil Lines station in New Delhi. The deceased, identified as Nitin, who was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years was severed into two after being run over by the metro.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the incident took place around 2 pm at the station on the busy Yellow Line. Due to the shocking incident, the metro service was delayed for 15-20 minutes on the Yellow Line.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates