55-year-old trader allegedly commits suicide by jumping in front of train

Representational picture

A 55-year-old mining trader committed suicide here Monday by jumping in front of an oncoming train, police said. The deceased was identified as Om Prakash Mewada, a resident of Guru Nanak colony in Bundi city, Circle officer (CO) Bundi Sadar Police Station Anil Joshi said.

Mewada had attempted to end his life earlier as well but was saved by his family members, he said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was found, however, the possibility of a domestic conflict or financial burden cannot be ruled out, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem examination and the matter is being probed, he said.

