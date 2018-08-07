55-year-old tuition teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Kerala

crime

The 55-year-old was running a tuition centre at his home. Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said

Representational Picture

A 55-year old tuition teacher was arrested today on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl student at nearby Palode, police said. Manoj was detained after the 8-year old student informed her parents about the abuse, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. The 55-year-old was running a tuition centre at his home. Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added.

