Search

55-year-old tuition teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Kerala

Aug 07, 2018, 16:05 IST | PTI

The 55-year-old was running a tuition centre at his home. Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said

55-year-old tuition teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Kerala
Representational Picture

A 55-year old tuition teacher was arrested today on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl student at nearby Palode, police said. Manoj was detained after the 8-year old student informed her parents about the abuse, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. The 55-year-old was running a tuition centre at his home. Some other students have also made similar complaints against the teacher, police said.

A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), they added. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Shocking! Tuition teacher mercilessly beats up 3-year-old

Tags

thiruvananthapuramkeralaCrime News
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK