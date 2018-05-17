55-year-old woman killed, 18 injured in accident in Rajasthan

The woman was identified as Kelashbai Meena, a resident of Heerapur village





A 55-year-old woman was today killed and 18 others injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Bundi district, police said. The incident occurred when they were returning from a function following which the trolley overturned on the Kamleshwar Mahadev road after the driver lost control over the vehicle, sub inspector at Indergarh police station Laxmichand said.



The woman was identified as Kelashbai Meena, a resident of Heerapur village. The injured were mostly women and children, he added. Around seven of the injured were referred to the Swaimadhopur district hospital while others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indergarh town, he said. The driver fled from the spot and the tractor-trolley was seized. A case of negligent driving was lodged against him, the SI said.

