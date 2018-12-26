55-year-old woman killed, four hurt in cylinder blast in Thane

national

A 55-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to a gas cylinder blast in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, an official said.

The cylinder exploded around 9.30 am in a single storey house in Panchpakhadi area following which one of its walls collapsed on an adjacent house, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. Kantibai Wankhede, who resided in the adjacent house, suffered serious injuries in the wall collapse mishap.

She was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said. Besides, four occupants of the house in which the cylinder exploded, including two women and a 12-year-old boy, received burn injuries and they were undergoing treatment at the same hospital, he added.

