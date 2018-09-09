55-year-old man killed by wild elephant

national

According to forest officials, 13 people have been killed by wildelephants inKorba district in 2018-19 so far. In neighbouring Korea district, a forest Deputy Ranger was trampled to death by a wildelephant on August 31

A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Saturday. The incident took place in a forest in Jaam Pahad area where the victim, Shivlal Sarthi (55), had gone to graze his cattle, Divisional Forest Officer S Jagdishan said.

Sarthi, hailing from nearby Bania village, faced a herd of elephants and apparently when he tried to flee, one of the animals lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground, killing him on the spot, he said. Police and forest officials retrieved the body later, he added.

The kin of the victim get a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in these cases. Sarthi's family was given immediate aid of Rs 15,000, and the balance will be given upon completion of formalities, the official added. According to forest officials, 13 people have been killed by wildelephants inKorba district in 2018-19 so far. In neighbouring Korea district, a forest Deputy Ranger was trampled to death by a wildelephant on August 31.

