55-year-old woman shot at in Uttam Nagar

A 55-year-old woman warming herself by a bonfire outside her house was allegedly shot at and grievously injured by youth in Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka district, police said on Wednesday. Police was alerted about the incident on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The incident took place when the victim Shama Devi was sitting with her daughter-in-law and other relatives near a bonfire outside her house, police said. The investigation revealed that the alleged accused parked his bike near the victim's home and walked towards her holding a pistol behind his back. He then opened fire at her and fled from the spot immediately, a senior police officer said.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was being treated. She was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition," the officer said. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the victim's house, he said. The accused has been identified as Zafar alias Peetal, a resident of the same locality, he added. The officer said Zafar was previously involved in several other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case.

Further investigation revealed that around three years ago, Devi's granddaughter had allegedly eloped with Zafar. The couple was traced by family members and separated. Apparently, Zafar was then thrashed by the girl's family who blamed him "for misguiding their daughter", the officer added. Neither Zafar nor Devi's family had then reported the matter to the police, he said.

Last year, the girl was married to another person, he added. Police suspect Zafar might have shot the victim to take revenge for breaking his relationship with her granddaughter, he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Uttam Nagar Police Station, he added. Police teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.

